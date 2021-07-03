Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 9,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

