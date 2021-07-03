United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

