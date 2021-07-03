United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

