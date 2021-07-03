Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
UBAAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921. Urbana has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.
About Urbana
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.