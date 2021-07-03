Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UBAAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921. Urbana has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

