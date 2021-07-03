US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.67 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

