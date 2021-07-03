Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

