Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VLOWY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

