VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter.

