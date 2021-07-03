Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,760. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

