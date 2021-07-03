Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $152.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

