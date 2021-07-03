Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.44. 577,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,847. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

