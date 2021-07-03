Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.44. 577,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,847. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also: Bull Market
