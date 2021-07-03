Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

VBLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,743. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

