Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 433089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

