Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEGPF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

