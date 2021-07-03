Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in June

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $16.39 on Friday. Verano has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

