Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 328,372 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.