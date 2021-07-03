Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 328,372 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
