Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Financial Review

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verb Technology and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verb Technology and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Share Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 85.44%. Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.56%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million 11.46 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.28 Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Share Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

