VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $57.71 million and $19,766.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00132921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,548.46 or 0.99333154 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,042,985 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

