Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

STLD opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

