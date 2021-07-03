Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 11.68 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 9.65 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

