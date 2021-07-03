Visteon Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of VC opened at $124.00 on Friday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.