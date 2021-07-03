VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 3,443,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,788. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

