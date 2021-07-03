Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
VLPNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
