Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.