Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €270.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €211.35 ($248.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €221.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

