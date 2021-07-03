Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

WSO.B stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

