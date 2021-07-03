Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 313.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 384.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 100.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $466.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $268.50 and a 52-week high of $470.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

