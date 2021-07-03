Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

