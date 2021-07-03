Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 582 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.59 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

