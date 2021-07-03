Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

