Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 321 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $175,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 20.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $207,124,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $474.73 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

