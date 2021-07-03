Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

