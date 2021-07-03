Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 547 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

