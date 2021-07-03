Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 359,855 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,855 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of DISH Network worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. HSBC increased their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of DISH opened at $42.58 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

