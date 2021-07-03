Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,287,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $23,164,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $14,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,405,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,935,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

