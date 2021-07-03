Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

