Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of VIZIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO opened at $25.54 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.