West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.