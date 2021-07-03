West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.
Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
About West African Resources
