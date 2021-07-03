WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

