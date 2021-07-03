Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.87 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

