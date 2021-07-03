Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WTT. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WTT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,256. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

