Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

