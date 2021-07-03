Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,799,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

