Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ:THBR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.