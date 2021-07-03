Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $398.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $400.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

