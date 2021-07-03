Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.60 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.