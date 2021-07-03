Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $217.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.54. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

