Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0664 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $533,627.20 and approximately $83,681.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.72 or 0.06404562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01457390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00404757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00164677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00620583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00422905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00332638 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.