Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Tops $457,417.80 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $457,417.80 and approximately $6,937.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $238.11 or 0.00689486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00138017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00168886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,483.99 or 0.99852054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

