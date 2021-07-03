WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of WSFS Financial worth $40,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

