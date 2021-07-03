W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.07

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 31526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

